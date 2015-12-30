(Revises magnitude, updates with details)
Dec 29 A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck east of
Los Angeles on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said,
with no reports of major damage or injuries.
The quake was shallow at only 3.5 miles (5 km) below the
earth's surface and was centered two miles northwest of Devore,
about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, with smaller aftershocks
following shortly afterwards, according to the USGS.
Quakes are frequent in the area that lies near the
intersection of the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults but the
quake startled some residents nevertheless, local media said.
"It was a good shaker," Toni Cousino, a waitress at a local
diner, told the San Bernardino County Sun.
The 810-mile San Andreas fault runs roughly north-south
through California.
Nine earthquakes above magnitude 4 have hit the region over
the past decade, the USGS said.
