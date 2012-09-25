By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Two Los Angeles news radio
stations were evacuated for about two hours on Tuesday, along
with a number of other offices in the 27-story building they
share, after police were called to investigate a package that
was making beeping noises.
A Los Angeles police bomb squad later determined that the
parcel was harmless and contained only promotional materials.
The offices of KNX and KFWB, both CBS affiliates, were
evacuated after calls to the police and fire departments at
around 8:30 a.m., Los Angeles police spokesman Richard French
said.
"We got a call ... that a package had been delivered to the
second floor lobby, and there appeared to be some kind of
ticking or beeping coming from" it, he said.
An LAPD bomb squad responded to the building in the city's
mid-Wilshire district, which also houses law firms and other
offices, to examine the parcel.
"The bomb squad examined it and discovered that it was
promotional material," LAPD Commander Andrew Smith said.
KNX said in a broadcast report that the package had been
sent to a music radio station that shared the building and was
considered suspicious because it was "oddly wrapped" and making
beeping noises.
KFWB said in a statement posted on its website that the
building had been evacuated by law enforcement officials "due to
a bomb threat."
Both radio stations broadcast content from other CBS
affiliates during the evacuation.