Aug 12 California's high-speed passenger rail
project won approval from federal officials at the Surface
Transportation Board on Tuesday to construct a 114-mile section
from Fresno to Bakersfield.
The line will be the second section of a larger statewide
high-speed rail line plan, which runs 500 miles from San
Francisco to the Los Angeles basin.
The Central Valley stretch will be subject to environmental
considerations, noted the Surface Transportation Board, which
regulates railroad and transportation matters.
On Tuesday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority
announced it had selected ARCADIS U.S. Inc to oversee a 60-mile
section of rail from Fresno to the Tulare and Kern County line.
ARCADIS would be responsible for the design and construction
oversight and could receive nearly $72 million for the work over
a five-year period, according to the California High-Speed Rail
Authority.
The total $68 billion high-speed rail project is estimated
to be completed by 2029 and will transport passengers across the
state in under three hours. The state has already started
construction on a 29-mile stretch from Madera to Fresno.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)