Sept 14 California's rating might be upgraded
within the next two years, but an improvement from the current
A-minus rating depends on whether the state's deficit-closing
steps produce recurring savings, according to Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services.
"If the budget assumptions hold, including on a cash basis,
we could raise the state's rating within the next two years,"
the Wall Street credit agency said on Thursday.
S&P said it has positive outlooks on the state's almost $74
billion of general obligations and $1.9 billion of Proposition
1A bonds.
California, the nation's most populous state, is often the
biggest issuer in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
Despite its serious fiscal problems, investors have proved eager
for its bonds.
California next taps the bond market with a $1.5 billion
general obligation sale on Sept. 21, when a three-day retail
order period begins.
In August, the state got a total of $17.8 billion of orders
for the $10 billion of revenue anticipation notes it sold, which
were priced at 0.33 percent and at 0.43 percent, depending on
the maturity..
California's economy benefits from its prominent colleges
and universities and businesses, whose innovations attract
venture capital, S&P said.
"We believe a strong indicator of fiscal improvement would
be a reduction in the general fund's dependence on internal cash
loans and a decline in the balances on its budgetary
liabilities," S&P said.
On the negative side of the ledger, California's revenue
tends to be volatile and its fiscal decisions are "at times
delayed and suboptimal," S&P said.
Another problem is California's "large debt, retirement
benefit, and budgetary liabilities," S&P said.
Unless a temporary income tax on wealthy individuals wins
voter approval in November, a $2.5 billion budget deficit will
open up - even after the state has enacted severe midyear cuts,
it said.