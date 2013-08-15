Aug 15 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
assigned an A1 rating to $762 million of California general
obligation bonds.
The bonds are $205 million of various purpose general
obligations bonds, and $557 million of various purpose general
obligation refunding bonds. The outlook is stable.
The bonds are expected to sell on Aug. 27, Moody's said.
The rating incorporates the state's volatile tax revenue and
governance issues. These factors are countered by the state's
large, diverse economy as well as its wealth and its moderately
high long-term liabilities, according to Moody's.
California has over $95 billion in net tax-supported debt
outstanding, the rating agency said.