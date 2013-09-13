Sept 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday assigned its 'A-' long-term rating to California State
Public Works Board's estimated $483 million series 2013 F, G,
and H lease revenue bonds.
The ratings reflect the state's general creditworthiness, as
California's general obligation bonds have a single-A rating
with a stable outlook, S&P said. S&P also affirmed its 'A-'
rating on $9.5 billion of the board's other bonds.
The bonds are being issued for the California Department of
Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Trustees of the
California State University for various projects. The bonds are
backed by the state of California.