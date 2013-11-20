SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Citing the strengthening
revenue pledged for California's Economic Recovery Bonds,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it raised
its long-term ratings and underlying ratings on $4.58 billion of
the outstanding debt to 'AA' from 'A-plus.'
The upgrade reflects the bonds' requirement for special
sales tax revenues (SSTR) above forecast be used for early
redemption of outstanding debt, said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Gabriel Petek.
"This structural feature amplifies, in our view, the
beneficial effects of strengthening SSTR collection trends on
the ERBs' credit quality," Petek said.
S&P's outlook on the bonds is stable. California voters in
2004 authorized the state to issue up to $15 billion of the
debt. The state sold $10.9 billion of the debt in its 2004
fiscal year and $3.2 billion of the bonds in its 2008 fiscal
year to raise cash and to help balance its budgets.