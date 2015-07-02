By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 2
Standard & Poor's Rating
Agency upgraded California's general obligation debt on Thursday
to "AA-" from "A+", marking another sign of the state's
financial recovery.
The one-notch upgrade gives California GO debt the highest
rating from S&P since 2000. That was when the dot-com bust hit
the state's economy hard, prompting a series of credit
downgrades and years of chronic budget problems.
S&P credit analyst Gabriel Petek cited California's newly
enacted budget, "which, in our view, marks another step forward
in the state's journey toward improved fiscal sustainability."
The world's eighth-largest economy, California has enjoyed
healthy revenues in recent years, thanks in part to heavy
reliance on capital gains taxes and the surging U.S. stock
market.
S&P liked the fact that, in June, California passed a $115.4
billion budget package that boosted state reserves to $4.6
billion, or 4 percent of expenditures. The budget also paid down
$1.85 billion in various general fund debt-like obligations,
most of which had been incurred during prior years to finance
budget deficits, S&P noted.
S&P's lowest rating of California's general obligation debt
came in 2003 with a BBB rating, just two notches above
speculative grade, or junk.
Moody's Investors Service upgraded California's GO debt
rating to "Aa3" from "A1" about a year ago, citing the state's
improving financial position and employment growth.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio)