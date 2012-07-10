SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 A new California law may muddle how local governments across the state manage payments for the $20 billion in debt issued by their defunct redevelopment agencies, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

S&P analyst Sussan Corson said on Tuesday that the new law, approved last month, may add to confusion on how revenue will flow to so-called successor agencies taking over the financial affairs of redevelopment agencies.

In 2011, California's lawmakers voted to eliminate 400 redevelopment agencies that used to fund local development projects with bonds. They were paying back the debt with increased property-tax revenue, or tax-increment revenue, that resulted from the projects.

Cities for the most part have assumed the agencies' debt.

Concern about the potential for confusion at the successor agencies due to the new law prompted S&P last week to place all of its ratings for investment-grade tax-increment bonds in California on its "CreditWatch" with negative implications.

"Some provisions in the new law will create cash-flow concerns," Corson said.

S&P is concerned that local governments in charge of making payments on some $20 billion of debt originally i ssued by redevelopment agencies could see their cash flow disrupted due to the new law and be forced to draw on debt-service reserves to make debt payments over the short term.

The new law gives the state government the ability to withhold money revenue from redevelopment zones from local governments. T h at could trigger cash shortfalls for local governments in accounts handling redevelopment revenue.

The rating agency expects to ask local governments for detailed information in coming months on how they are managing revenue from their dissolved redevelopment agencies and on plans to pay off their debts.

Without sufficient and timely information, S&P said it could withdraw or suspend its ratings on the tax-increment bonds.