By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Conservation groups
filed a lawsuit against California on Friday, saying the state
did not adequately consider environmental factors when it
approved a 30-year lease last month for a marine terminal at
Tesoro Corp's refinery near San Francisco Bay.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Communities for a
Better Environment said the California State Lands Commission's
review failed to take into account expected changes in the
feedstock entering the refinery, which they said will include
"lower quality" crudes such as Bakken crude and oil sands crude
from Canada.
"This terminal aims to bring oil tankers carrying dirty
crude oil, like explosive Bakken crude, into the San Francisco
Bay, ramping up the risk of a terrible accident," said Vera
Pardee, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
"State officials shrugged off the dangers of these
crude-carrying ships and rubberstamped a 30-year lease for a
facility that pollutes our air and increases the threat of a
catastrophic oil spill."
The suit calls for an immediate halt to terminal activities
until a new environmental review is completed.
The Avon Marine Terminal is an integral part of Tesoro's
166,000-barrel-per-day Golden Eagle refinery, the state's fourth
largest refinery.
A California State Lands Commission spokeswoman said the
agency is reviewing the lawsuit. A Tesoro spokesperson said the
company does not comment on pending legal matters.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)