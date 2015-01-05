SAN FRANCISCO Jan 5 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Monday set goals to improve the state's environment for
the next 15 years by cutting petroleum use and increasing
electricity derived from renewable sources to 50 percent.
During his fourth inaugural address and state of the state
speech, Brown said he would seek to reduce petroleum use in cars
and trucks by up to 50 percent, to double the efficiency of
existing buildings and make heating fuels cleaner.
"I envision a wide range of initiatives: more distributed
power, expanded rooftop solar, micro-grids, an energy imbalance
market, battery storage, the full integration of information
technology and electrical distribution and millions of electric
and low-carbon vehicles," Brown said in his speech in
Sacramento.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)