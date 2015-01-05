(Adds details, background)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 5 California Governor Jerry
Brown on Monday laid out an ambitious plan for 50 percent of the
state's electricity to be generated by renewable resources over
the next 15 years and to cut petroleum usage by drivers.
Brown, who was sworn in for an unprecedented fourth term,
said he would also seek to double the energy efficiency of
existing buildings and make heating fuels cleaner.
"I envision a wide range of initiatives: more distributed
power, expanded rooftop solar, micro-grids, an energy imbalance
market, battery storage, the full integration of information
technology and electrical distribution and millions of electric
and low-carbon vehicles," Brown said in his speech in
Sacramento.
The state has pushed to implement far-reaching climate
change policies, including its landmark AB 32 law aimed at
reducing carbon pollution back to 1990 levels by 2020. Brown
said California was on track to meet its goal of generating
one-third of the state's electricity through renewable energy
within the next five years.
The governor's new initiative could be a boon for green
energy companies, such as manufacturers of electric vehicles and
those looking to build utility-scale solar projects or upgrade
the state's aging electric grid.
SolarCity Corp, the largest U.S. residential solar panel
installer, and Vivint Solar Inc are already big players
in California. NRG Energy Inc, a top competitor on the
East Coast, announced in November that it aimed to open new
offices in California.
A trio of companies including Duke Energy Corp in
September proposed an $8 billion green energy initiative for Los
Angeles.
Since 2013 California's cap-and-trade program has raised
nearly $1 billion from companies to offset their carbon
emissions. The money could increase significantly as the program
expands this year to cover distributors of transportation fuel
like gasoline and diesel and home heating fuels like natural
gas.
