SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 California's revenue in August came in $434 million above projection in the state's budget on higher revenue from personal income and sales taxes, Controller John Chiang's office said in a statement.

Personal income tax revenue rose $222.5 million, or 6.5 percent, above projection last month, while sales tax revenue increased $187.3 million, or 8.1 percent, above estimate in the state's budget. Corporate tax revenue was $102.2 million, or 71.5 percent, below projection.

"This month's positive total offsets losses seen in July and brings our total revenues right in line with projections," Chiang said in the statement.