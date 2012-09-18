SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 California's revenue in August came in $138 million above expectation in the state budget on better-than-anticipated revenue from personal income taxes, the state's Department of Finance said on Tuesday.

Revenue from personal income taxes, the state's most important source of revenue, was $220 million over the budget estimate.

Insurance tax revenue also was above expectation, by $113 million. Revenue from sales and use tax receipts fell short of the budget estimate by $94 million and revenue from corporate taxes was $123 million below expectation.

California's revenue since the start of its fiscal year on July 1 is $238 million below an expected $11.278 billion.

The department's August revenue report comes as Governor Jerry Brown campaigns for a November ballot measure that would increase the state's sales tax and personal income tax rates on wealthy taxpayers.

Revenue raised by the measure would prevent cuts to education spending in the near term and bolster the state budget in coming years.