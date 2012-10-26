SAN FRANCISCO Oct 26 California's revenue in September came in $147 million below forecast in its budget, putting its revenue since the July 1 start of its fiscal year $379 million below expectations in the spending plan, the state's finance department said on Friday.

Although personal income taxes, the state's most important source of revenue, o utpaced expectations by $ 109 million, Ca lifornia's other top two revenue sources fell short.

The department said r evenue from sales and use taxes was $51 million below forecast, and re venue from corporation taxes was $51 million below pr ojection.

California's controller earlier this month said his office's review of the state's September revenue found it fell short of the budget estimate by $162.5 million.

The revenue reports come as Governor Jerry Brown campaigns for a measure on the November ballot that would raise the state's sales tax and income tax rates on wealthy Californians.

Revenue from the measure would be used to prevent cuts to education spending in the short term and bolster the state's finances in coming years.

Recent polls show support for the measure at below 50 percent.