SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 California posted $1.2
billion more in revenue in June than Governor Jerry Brown had
predicted as collections from its top three sources of money
beat expectations, led by revenue from personal income taxes,
the state controller's office said on Wednesday.
Revenue from personal income taxes last month was $645
million above projection in the revised state budget plan Brown
presented in May and $1.1 billion above its level a year
earlier.
Revenue from sales taxes was $70.1 million above the revised
budget plan's forecast and up $269 million from a year earlier.
Revenue from corporate taxes topped the revised budget plan's
estimate by $374 million and rose $448 million from a year
earlier.
"Rising employment and capital gains, along with the tax
increases approved by voters last November, have continued to
boost California's most important revenue source," State
Controller John Chiang's office said in its monthly revenue
report. "Individuals' estimated income taxes in June were also
well ahead of projections."
Voters in November approved a ballot measure pushed by Brown
that lifted the state's sales tax and increased personal income
tax rates on the wealthy to increase revenue for the state
government.
The new revenue, along with spending cuts of prior years and
an emphasis on restraining most spending, have bolstered
California's finances.
A strengthening economy has also helped put the most
populous U.S. state's finances on stronger footing. California's
seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May was 8.6 percent,
down from 10.7 percent a year earlier.
Brown recently signed a budget for the current fiscal year,
which began on July 1, that lifts general fund spending to $96.3
billion from $95.7 billion and includes a surplus of $872
million and an emergency reserve of $1.1 billion.
The budget is based on an agreement he struck with fellow
Democrats who control the legislature. They were initially
skeptical of Brown's cautious outlook for the state's revenue in
his revised budget plan in May but accepted it last month.
Chiang's office said California's revenue for the fiscal
year that ended on June 30 was $100.1 billion, which was $2.0
billion more than Brown's revised budget plan projected.
California's budget sets aside money for paying internal
loans used to balance the state's books over the years. Brown
aims to reduce that debt to below $5 billion in the 2016-17
fiscal year from $26.9 billion.