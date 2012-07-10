SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 California's June revenue came in $247 million above Governor Jerry Brown's budget plan, a gain fueled by a strong increase in revenue from personal income taxes, the state's most important revenue source, the state controller's office said on Tuesday.

Revenue from personal income taxes was $496.3 million above projections, revenue from sales taxes was $1.3 million above forecast and revenue from corporate taxes was $305.7 million below estimates, State Controller John Chiang's office said in a statement.

"The fiscal year ended with solid numbers in June - the State's largest revenue month - but some revenue streams remain weak," Chiang said in the statement.

It noted California closed the fiscal year ended June 30 with a cash deficit of $9.6 billion that it is covering with temporary internal borrowing from special funds.

Brown last month signed a budget, hammered out with fellow Democrats who control the legislature, for the fiscal year that began on July 1 that closed a $15.7 billion deficit.

The budget relies on spending cuts, fund transfers and new revenue based on the assumption that voters in November will approve a ballot measure advanced by Brown that would raise the state's sales tax and increase income tax rates on the wealthy.

If voters reject the measure, California will need to cut more spending, including more than $5 billion in spending on politically popular education programs, to keep its books balanced, Brown has said.