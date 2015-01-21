Jan 21 California's watchdog agency recommended
on Wednesday that the legislature repeal a new law that caps the
size of school district budgets, warning that over 91 percent of
the state's districts would have violated the new rules if they
had been in place in 2014.
California's Legislative Analyst's Office reported that all
but 81 of the state's 944 districts would have broken the new
cap rules in the last fiscal year. In mid-size districts,
reserves were typically three times higher than the new cap
allowed.
School districts typically save reserves for unexpected
costs and large purchases.
"Many district officials we interviewed indicated they would
rely on their county offices of education to grant an exemption.
Other districts would shift monies to avoid the cap," wrote the
LAO. "Other districts would take action to spend down their
reserves."
The report recommended repealing the new cap regulations out
of fear that local budgeting could become confusing if districts
began shifting funds to avoid triggering a cap.
If school districts spend down reserves, they could also be
at risk during fiscal emergencies with only a few weeks of
payroll on the books, and have less monies available for
repairs. Districts with lower reserves face higher borrowing
costs and a greater potential for fiscal intervention.
Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings called the cap a credit
negative, citing concerns that districts would draw down
reserves in order to be compliant with the new rules.
Extra reserves in the general fund are generally used to
mitigate volatile funding, fill unexpected budget gaps, save for
big purchases, and to earn higher credit ratings. The new cap
keeps reserves far below levels generally required to earn a top
credit rating, the LAO reported.
Statewide, school districts had increased reserves to about
20 percent of general fund expenditures by 2014, compared to
just 15 percent during the recession in 2008. Smaller districts
often maintain higher reserves relative to their budgets to
better manage unanticipated losses.
The new law varies cap-size depending on the size of the
school district; mid-size districts cap reserves at six percent
of expenditures.
Districts that request an exemption for maintaining a higher
cap must provide justification annually.
For more details, see LAO's report: bit.ly/15uj3cF
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)