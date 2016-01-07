By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Jan 6 SeaWorld and
California regulators said on Wednesday they have reached a
settlement over allegations that the marine park did not
properly train its employees to interact with its famed killer
whales.
Four citations, with combined possible fines of up to
$25,770, were issued in April by the California Division of
Occupational Safety and Health against the San Diego amusement
park.
SeaWorld trainers have not been in the water with the killer
whales during shows since 2010, when a trainer at its Orlando,
Florida, park was killed by an orca during a performance.
During training and medical care however, staff interact
closely with the marine mammals and the citations claimed the
park had ineffective training and measures for ensuring worker
safety in the pools.
One citation said SeaWorld also required staff to sign a
confidentiality agreement that discouraged them from reporting
hazards.
"The goal here in California is protecting worker safety and
this settlement does improve the safety of SeaWorld employees,"
said agency spokeswoman Erika Monterroza.
Once the settlement is approved, which Monterroza said was
expected to occur at the department's next meeting on Jan. 21,
trainers will no longer be allowed to swim under or ride on the
killer whales in the medical pool, nor will they be able to
stand on the animals except to get out of the tank.
SeaWorld announced the pending settlement on its
SeaWorldCares website on Wednesday, saying the resolution was
based largely on their existing safety protocol.
"This decision will allow SeaWorld to continue our critical
animal care practices and trainer safety training method," the
company's statement said. "These techniques are important to the
safety of our trainers and veterinary staff as well as the
health and well-being of the orcas in our care."
SeaWorld has faced heated criticism and declining revenues
since the release of the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish,"
which depicted the captivity and public exhibition of killer
whales as inherently cruel. SeaWorld has criticized the film as
inaccurate and misleading.
Last Tuesday, SeaWorld sued California authorities in an
attempt to overturn a decision that allows the theme park to
expand its orca habitat only if it stops breeding killer whales
in captivity.
(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Editing by Curtis
Skinner and Sandra Maler)