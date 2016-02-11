(Adds details about admissions in guilty plea, background)
By Alicia Avila and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 10 Former Los Angeles County
Sheriff Lee Baca pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying to
investigators in a federal corruption and civil rights probe
that clouded the final years of his tenure as chief custodian of
the nation's largest county jail system.
Although the felony charge carries a maximum sentence of
five years in prison, prosecutors agreed under Baca's plea deal
to seek a jail term of no more than six months, and a federal
judge ordered probation officials to prepare a pre-sentencing
report before deciding his punishment.
Baca's plea makes him the 18th current or former member of
the sheriff's department convicted of criminal charges that stem
from a federal investigation of inmate abuse and other
wrongdoing, including cover-up attempts, at two downtown Los
Angeles lockups.
Baca, 73, served as the top elected law enforcement official
in Los Angeles for 15 years before retiring in January 2014.
He joined the sheriff's department as a deputy in 1965 and
was first elected in 1998 to lead the 10,000-member law
enforcement agency that controls the Los Angeles County jail
system, which houses an inmate population of about 18,000.
"Today's charge and plea agreement demonstrate that illegal
behavior within the sheriff's department went to the very top of
this organization," U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker told a news
conference announcing the plea agreement.
Baca pleaded guilty to a federal charge of making false
statements to investigators in 2013 when he asserted he had no
prior knowledge of efforts by his deputies to intimidate an FBI
agent and thwart a criminal probe of his department.
Specifically, Baca admitted that he actually was aware that
his deputies were going to contact the agent and that he had
directed them to "do everything but put handcuffs" on her,
according to his plea agreement, Decker said.
Baca, dressed in a brown suit, entered his plea during a
40-minute hearing. He said little during the proceedings except
"Yes, your honor," or "No, your honor" in reply to procedural
questions from the judge.
Defense lawyer Michael Zweiback said Baca was allowed to
remain free without bond because of his cooperation in plea
proceedings and because he was deemed not to be a flight risk.
Zwieback said Baca will be interviewed by federal probation
officials in about a month.
Decker said Baca could withdraw his guilty plea if the judge
decides to impose a harsher penalty, in which case prosecutors
would seek a federal indictment.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Alicia Avila; Additional
reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Andrew Hay and Cynthia
Osterman)