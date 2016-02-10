LOS ANGELES Feb 10 Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying to federal investigators who were conducting a corruption and civil rights probe of the nation's largest county jail system.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but a federal judge has ordered probation officials to prepare a pre-sentencing report before deciding on Baca's punishment. (Reporting by Alicia Avila; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese)