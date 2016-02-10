BRIEF-Tanger reports $125 mln share repurchase plan
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
LOS ANGELES Feb 10 Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying to federal investigators who were conducting a corruption and civil rights probe of the nation's largest county jail system.
The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but a federal judge has ordered probation officials to prepare a pre-sentencing report before deciding on Baca's punishment. (Reporting by Alicia Avila; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017