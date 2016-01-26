(Adds quotes from news conference, details on response)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Jan 26 A report of an active shooter
and shots fired at the U.S. Naval Medical Center in San Diego
triggered a heavy law enforcement response on Tuesday but was
apparently unfounded, Navy officials said.
A lone witness reported hearing three shots at about 8 a.m.
PST (1600 GMT) in the basement of a building at the sprawling
medical center, the officials said.
Police interviewed the witness and continued to clear the
building into Tuesday afternoon but there was no sign of foul
play.
"We did an initial clearing of the building and found
nothing that would indicate any kind of dangerous situation,"
Navy Captain Curt Jones, commanding officer of the Naval
facility, told a news conference.
California and the United States remain on edge after a
married couple inspired by Islamist militants shot and killed 14
people last month in San Bernardino, about 100 miles (160 km)
north of San Diego.
The city is home to the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet.
Seven law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshals,
SWAT teams and an armored car from the San Diego County
Sheriff's Department were involved in the response to the
reported shooting.
Police with rifles and dogs searched the building where the
shots were reported, as workers filed out with their hands in
the air.
"As of right now, we have found absolutely nothing that
indicates there were any shots fired," Jones said.
A post on the medical center's Facebook page had earlier
advised occupants to "run, hide or fight," the protocol advised
by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in response to an
active shooter.
All non-emergency response staff were asked to stay away
from the compound. The shooter was reported in building #26,
which is home to a "wounded warrior" program to help seriously
injured and ill Navy sailors and members of the U.S. Coast
Guard.
The medical center, about two miles (3 km) north of downtown
San Diego, includes a 272-bed hospital and a staff of more than
6,500 military and civilian professionals, the center's website
said.
A local middle school and two high schools in the area were
initially placed on lockdown as a precaution.
(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego Additional reporting by
Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago, Alex Dobuzinskis and Steve Gorman
in Los Angeles and David Alexander in Washington; Editing by Tom
Brown)