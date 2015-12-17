WASHINGTON Enrique Marquez, the longtime friend of San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, was arrested on Thursday and charged in federal court with providing material support to terrorists, unlawful purchase of assault rifles and defrauding immigration authorities.

The Justice Department said Marquez and Farook had plotted to carry out attacks in 2011, including throwing pipe bombs on a California highway and targeting Riverside Community College.

Marquez distanced himself from Farook in 2012, U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker said, and Marquez did not have advanced notice of the Dec. 2 shooting in which Farook and his wife killed 14 people.

