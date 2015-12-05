(Adds quotes, details, background)
BEIRUT Dec 5 Islamic State said in an online
radio broadcast on Saturday that two followers of the Islamist
militant group had carried out Wednesday's attack on a social
services agency party in California where 14 people were killed.
"Two followers of Islamic State attacked several days ago a
centre in San Bernadino in California, opening fire inside the
centre, leading to the deaths of 14 people and wounding more
than 20 others" the group's daily broadcast al-Bayan said,
giving information already widely reported.
A news agency that supports Islamic State, which controls
large parts of Syria and Iraq, said on Friday the attackers were
followers of the group. The broadcast was the first claim from
the group itself.
U.S. government sources have said there is no evidence the
attack was directed by the militant group, or that it even knew
who the attackers were.
The FBI said it lacked evidence that the married couple who
carried out the attack belonged to a larger organization of
extremists.
The Los Angeles Times cited a federal law enforcement source
in reporting that the husband had contact with at least two
militant groups overseas, including the al Qaeda-affiliated
Nusra Front in Syria.
