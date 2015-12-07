WASHINGTON Dec 6 The White House is urging
Silicon Valley to help address the threat posed by militant
groups by restricting the use of social media for planning and
promoting violence, a senior administration official said on
Sunday.
Last week's mass shooting in California has moved cyber
defense against extremists to center stage in Washington.
In coming days, the White House will talk to companies in
the tech sector about developing a "clearer understanding of
when we believe social media is being used actively and
operationally to promote terrorism," said the official, speaking
on background.
President Barack Obama sees the need for the sector to work
with law enforcement when the use of social media "crosses the
line" from expressing views "into active terrorist plotting,"
the official said.
"That is a deeply concerning line that we believe has to be
addressed. There are cases where we believe that individuals
should not have access to social media for that purpose," the
official said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)