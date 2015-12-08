Dec 7 A deposit of $28,500 was made to Syed
Farook's bank account on Nov. 18, some two weeks before he and
his wife, Tashfeen Malik, went on a shooting rampage in San
Bernardino, California, Fox News reported on Monday, citing a
source close to the investigation.
Investigators were trying to determine whether the
transaction, made from Utah-based WebBank.com, was a loan, Fox
News said, citing the source. (fxn.ws/1SKxpbJ)
Farook and Malik killed 14 people and wounded 21 others when
they started shooting at a holiday lunch event on Dec. 2.
On or around Nov. 20, Farook withdrew $10,000 of the money
in cash and deposited it at a Union Bank branch in San
Bernardino, according to the Fox News source, who also told the
cable news network that in the days before the shooting, there
were at least three transfers of $5,000 each that appeared to be
to Farook's mother.
Fox News quoted the source as saying the transactions
appeared to represent a "significant source of pre-meditation."
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)