WASHINGTON Dec 8 The FBI is examining roughly $28,000 in financial transfers by the couple that shot dead 14 people in California last week, but investigators do not believe any of the money came from overseas, law enforcement sources said on Tuesday.

Two sources said U.S. investigators instead believe that Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his spouse Tashfeen Malik, 29, emptied their own bank accounts and maxed out their credit lines ahead of the attack in San Bernardino.

The sources said investigators are still looking into the financial transactions the couple conducted in the weeks before the attack, with one confirming a Fox News report that about $28,000 in money transfers were being examined. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Tim Ahmann)