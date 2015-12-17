Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
LOS ANGELES U.S. authorities have arrested Enrique Marquez, a friend of San Bernardino, California, shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing federal officials.
The 24-year-old Marquez, who had known Farook for years, legally purchased the two AR-15 assault-style rifles the couple used in their attack on a holiday party of Farook's co-workers. Two government sources have told Reuters prosecutors were preparing criminal charges against Marquez.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.