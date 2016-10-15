Three people were killed and a dozen wounded in Los Angeles early on Saturday after an argument at a party resulted in gunfire, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

A man and a woman are in custody over the shooting, which occurred shortly after midnight in southwest Los Angeles, a police spokesman, Officer Mike Lopez, said. The two people being held were not identified.

Conditions of the wounded range from critical to stable but serious, Lopez said.

The shooting took place at a party being held at a home that was serving as a makeshift restaurant. A man and woman left the party after an argument, then returned and gunfire erupted, Lopez said.

"From what I understand, they're the ones responsible for the shooting," Lopez said. Three men died at the scene, and both men and women were wounded.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, he said.

