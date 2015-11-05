(Updates with suspect identified, quotes from police chief)
SAN DIEGO Nov 4 San Diego police took into
custody a gunman who fired at officers responding to a domestic
violence report on Wednesday after an extended standoff that
prompted the nearby international airport to temporarily divert
inbound flights.
There were no reports of injuries, but all arrivals into San
Diego International Airport were put on hold during the incident
at an apartment complex in the city's Bankers Hill neighborhood,
at the eastern end of its runways.
Police named the suspect as Titus Colbert, 33, and said he
will be charged with attempting to murder a police officer. The
local NBC affiliate cited court records showing he was a gang
member with a serious criminal record.
"Our SWAT team did deploy (tear) gas on numerous occasions,"
San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told a news conference.
"Eventually, the suspect did surrender and he was taken into
custody. We did find two weapons at the scene: one looks to be
an AK47-type weapon ... and a handgun," she said.
Police SWAT team members had been in a five-hour standoff
with Colbert, who they said fired a high-powered rifle at
officers who then set up a perimeter around the apartment.
Police said they had been negotiating with the gunman, and
reporters on the scene said flash bang grenades were also used
before he was taken into custody.
Local residents had been asked not to leave their homes,
police said, and two schools in the area were placed on lockdown
as a precautionary measure.
Police said officers were fired upon as they responded to a
report of a domestic violence disturbance shortly after 9 a.m.
on Wednesday morning. The gunman fired sporadically thereafter,
they said.
The San Diego Union Tribune newspaper quoted an airport
official as saying that arriving flights had been affected
because they have to pass over the apartment complex when
landing. Departing flights take off in the opposite direction,
the official said, and so were unaffected.
(Reporting by Mike Blake; Additional reporting by Daniel Wallis
in Denver and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Eric Walsh)