By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rory Carroll
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. Dec 5 Islamic State said
on Saturday that a married couple who killed 14 people in
California in an attack the FBI is investigating as an "act of
terrorism" were followers of the militant group based in Syria
and Iraq.
The group's declaration, in an online radio broadcast comes
three days after U.S.-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his
spouse, Tashfeen Malik, 29, a native of Pakistan, carried out
the attack on a holiday party for civil servants in San
Bernardino, about 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles.
The two died hours later in a shootout with police.
U.S. government sources have said Malik and her husband may
have been inspired by Islamic State, but there was no evidence
the attack was directed by the militant group or that the
organization even knew who they were. The party the couple
attacked was for workers in the same local government agency
that employed Farook.
If Wednesday's mass shooting proves to have been the work of
people inspired by Islamist militants, as investigators now
suspect, it would mark the deadliest such attack in the United
States since Sept. 11, 2001.
"Two followers of Islamic State attacked several days ago a
center in San Bernadino in California," the group's daily online
radio broadcast al-Bayan said on Saturday.
An English-language version of the broadcast was later
released calling the attackers "soldiers" of Islamic State,
rather than "followers" as in the original Arabic version. It
was unclear if the English version was claiming them as members,
or why there was an inconsistency.
The broadcast came a day after Facebook confirmed that
comments praising Islamic State were posted around the time of
the mass shooting to an account on the social media website
established by Malik under an alias.
However, it was uncertain whether the comments were posted
by Malik herself or someone with access to her page.
"I know it was in a general timeline where that post was
made, and yes, there was a pledge of allegiance," David Bowdich,
assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Los
Angeles office, told a news conference about a reported loyalty
pledge posted on Facebook by Malik on the day of the attack.
A Facebook Inc spokesman said the profile in question
was removed by the company on Thursday for violating its
community standards barring promotion or praise for "acts of
terror." He declined to elaborate on the material.
CNN and other news media outlets reported the Facebook posts
on Malik's page included a pledge of allegiance to Islamic State
leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
FBI officials said mounting signs of advanced preparations,
the large cache of armaments amassed by the couple and evidence
that they "attempted to destroy their digital fingerprints"
helped tip the balance of the investigation.
"Based on the information and the facts as we know them, we
are now investigating these horrific acts as an act of
terrorism," Bowdich told reporters.
He said the FBI hoped examination of data retrieved from two
smashed cellphones and other electronic devices seized in the
investigation would lead to a motive for the attack.
The couple had two assault-style rifles, two semi-automatic
handguns, 6,100 rounds of ammunition and 12 pipe bombs in their
home or with them when they were killed, officials said. And
Bowdich said they may have been planning an additional attack.
Speaking to reporters separately in Washington on Friday,
FBI Director James Comey said the investigation pointed to
"radicalization of the killers and of potential inspiration by
foreign terrorist organizations."
But no evidence has been uncovered yet suggesting the
killers were "part of an organized larger group, or form part of
a cell," Comey said. "There is no indication that they are part
of a network."
Bowdich said neither Farook nor Malik had been under
investigation by the FBI or other law enforcement agency prior
to Wednesday.
And none of the contacts federal agents have since
discovered between the couple and the subjects of other FBI
inquiries "were of such a significance that it raised these
killers up onto our radar screen," Comey said.
Citing an unnamed federal law enforcement official, the Los
Angeles Times reported late on Friday that Farook had "some
kind" of contact with people from the Nusra Front and the
radical Shabab group in Somalia. But the nature of that contact
and with whom was unclear, the Times said.
OBAMA TOUTS NATIONAL RESILIENCE
President Barack Obama vowed on Saturday in his weekly radio
address that federal investigators would find out what motivated
the married couple to attack.
"We are strong. And we are resilient. And we will not be
terrorized," Obama said.
Farook family attorneys, holding a news conference in Los
Angeles on Friday, denied there was any evidence that either the
husband or wife harbored extremist views.
She spoke broken English and her primary language was Urdu,
he said, adding, "She was very conservative." They said Farook,
too, largely kept to himself, had few friends and said
co-workers sometimes made fun of his beard.
Investigators are looking into a report that Farook had an
argument with a co-worker who denounced the "inherent dangers of
Islam" prior to the shooting, a U.S. government source said.
Pakistani intelligence officials have contacted Malik's
family in her homeland as part of the investigation, a family
member said.
Malik's uncle, Javed Rabbani, said in an interview with
Reuters that the family was "in shock." He also said his
brother, Malik's father, had become considerably more
conservative since moving with his family to Saudi Arabia a
quarter century ago.
