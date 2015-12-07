By Tim Reid
County employees began returning to work under tighter security
on Monday, five days after a co-worker and his wife killed 14 of
their colleagues at a holiday party.
Crisis counseling teams were reaching out to families of
those killed and wounded on Dec. 2 in the fusillade from
U.S.-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his Pakistani wife,
Tashfeen Malik, 29. The couple died hours later in a shootout
with police.
Most San Bernardino County workers returned to work on
Monday for the first time since the massacre that President
Barack Obama has called an act of terrorism, county officials
said at a news conference.
Staff from the county's environmental health department,
where Farook worked as an inspector, were expected to return to
work Dec. 14.
San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford said the
best way to honor the shooting victims was to return to normal
operations.
"We can't be afraid," she said at the news conference.
Under the tightened security protocols at county buildings,
some security guards who had previously been allowed only to
observe and report incidents are now authorized to carry
firearms and "engage and detain" assailants, James Ramos,
chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors,
said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation continued to seek a
motive for the attack by Farook and Malik. Agents believe the
couple had been planning more violence because of their cache of
ammunition and pipe bombs.
Investigators also are trying to determine if Malik was
responsible for taking the couple's Muslim faith to the point of
radicalization.
The Italian newspaper La Stampa reported during the weekend
that Farook's father said in an interview that his son was
obsessed with Israel and had expressed support for Islamic
State. A family spokesman later said the 67-year-old father
denied making the comments.
Trauma doctors from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in
Colton, California, joined the news conference and talked about
their experience.
"None of the 14 who perished had a chance," said Dr. Dev
Gnanadev, a member of the 50-physician medical team that
responded to the active shooter alert.
Hospital personnel scrambled to be sure there were enough
ventilators, blood supply and other life-saving necessities as
rumors swirled about the number of dead and wounded, Gnanadev
said.
Dr. Michael Neeki, an emergency room physician, recalled
patrolling the shooting area in an armored vehicle with law
enforcement, joining a SWAT team on a room-to-room search of an
adjacent building, and being called to the scene where the
shooters died in a gunbattle with police a few hours after the
initial assault.
