(Recasts with FBI comments on investigation)
By Dan Whitcomb
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. Dec 7 Investigators
believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in Southern
California last week - the U.S.-born husband and his Pakistani
wife - had been radicalized "for some time," but no evidence has
yet emerged of an international plot, the FBI said on Monday.
The latest disclosures in the FBI-led investigation came as
San Bernardino County employees began returning to work under
tighter security, five days after a co-worker, Syed Rizwan
Farook, 28, and his spouse opened fire with assault-style rifles
on a holiday gathering of his colleagues.
The couple were killed in a shootout with police several
hours after their attack on Wednesday morning in a conference
room at the Inland Regional Center social services agency in San
Bernardino, about 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles.
The FBI said last week that authorities are investigating
the mass shooting as an "act of terrorism," noting that Farook's
Pakistani-born wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, was believed to have
pledged allegiance on Facebook to the leader of the militant
group Islamic State.
In addition to five firearms recovered by investigators, law
enforcement officers also have seized the thousands of rounds of
ammunition along with explosives and other materials for making
numerous pipe bombs.
Questions have been raised about the extent to which Farook,
who was born in Illinois to Pakistani immigrant parents and grew
up in Southern California, might have been acting under the
influence of Malik, whom he married in Saudi Arabia in the
summer of 2014 and then returned with to the United States
But David Bowdish, assistant director of the Federal Bureau
of Investigation's Los Angeles office, said on Monday that
investigators believe "both subjects were radicalized and had
been for some time."
He said it remained to be seen whether they were
indoctrinated by other individuals or turned to extremist
ideology on their own.
He also cast further doubt on whether the couple were part
of a larger organization of militants.
"I want to be crystal clear here: We do not see any
evidence so far of ... an outside-continental-U.S. plot. We may
find it some day, we may not. We don't know," he said.
The FBI, he said, was continuing to seek a motive for the
attack. Agents believe the couple had been planning more
violence because of their cache of ammunition and pipe bombs.
(Writing by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Barbara
Goldberg in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Mary Milliken)