(Updates with material on Malik in paragraphs 5, 15-19)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rory Carroll
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec 5 Islamic State said
on Saturday that the married couple who killed 14 people in a
mass shooting in California which U.S. authorities are
investigating as an act of terrorism were followers of the
militant group.
The claim was made in an online audio broadcast three days
after U.S.-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife Tashfeen
Malik, 29, from Pakistan, opened fire with assault rifles on a
holiday party for civil servants in San Bernardino, 60 miles
(100 km) east of Los Angeles.
The pair, who had left their six-month-old baby daughter
with relatives, were killed two hours later in a shootout with
police SWAT team members.
FBI officials leading the investigation say the couple
appeared to have been inspired by foreign militant groups, but
that there was no sign they had worked with any of them or that
Islamic State even knew who they were.
Estranged relatives of Malik say she and her father seemed
to have abandoned the family's moderate Islam and became more
radicalized during time they spent in Saudi Arabia.
If the Dec. 2 mass shooting proves to have been the work of
people inspired by Islamist militants, it would mark the
deadliest such attack in the United States since Sept. 11, 2001.
While U.S. President Barack Obama's team said it has not yet
found evidence that the couple was part of an organized group or
broader terrorist cell, "several pieces" of information "point
to the perpetrators being radicalized to violence."
If that turned out to be the case, Obama said in a radio
address on Saturday, "it would underscore a threat we've been
focused on for years, the danger of people succumbing to violent
extremist ideologies."
Islamic State also claimed responsibility for a Nov. 13
series of attacks in Paris in which gunmen and suicide bombers
killed 130 people.
"Two followers of Islamic State attacked several days ago a
center in San Bernardino in California," the group's daily
online radio broadcast al-Bayan said on Saturday.
An English-language version of the broadcast released later
called the attackers "soldiers" of Islamic State, rather than
"followers" as in the original Arabic. That inconsistency could
not immediately be explained.
The broadcast came a day after Facebook confirmed that
comments praising Islamic State were posted around the time of
the shooting to an account set up by Malik under an alias.
It was not clear if the comments were posted by Malik, or by
someone with access to her page.
'DIFFERENT MINDSET'
Malik moved from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia with her father
when she was still a toddler, then returned to Pakistan to study
pharmacy at a university in Multan from 2007 to 2012.
Estranged relatives interviewed by Reuters in Karor Lal
Esan, in Pakistan's central Punjab province, said she and her
father appeared to change their views while living in Saudi
Arabia.
"From what we heard, they lived differently, their mindset
is different. ... this is very shocking for us," said school
teacher Hifza Bibi, a step-sister of Malik's father.
While at university in Multan, Malik was known as a good
student and had no known religious extremist tendencies, a local
intelligence official said.
Fellow mosque-goers in San Bernadino remember her exuding
beauty and happiness two years ago at a reception for hundreds
of guests after her marriage to Farook.
Farook family attorneys denied on Friday there was any
evidence either the husband or wife harbored extremist views.
They described Malik as "very conservative," and said Farook
also largely kept to himself, had few friends, and that
co-workers sometimes made fun of his beard.
Citing an unnamed federal law enforcement official, the Los
Angeles Times reported that Farook had "some kind" of contact
with members of the Nusra Front and radical al Shabaab group in
Somalia, though the nature of that contact was unclear.
'WEAPONS OF WAR'
The couple had two assault-style rifles, two handguns, 6,100
rounds of ammunition and 12 pipe bombs in their home or with
them when they were killed, officials said, prompting fears they
might have been planning further attacks.
The mass shooting sparked a new round of the firearms debate
with Obama and the New York Times calling for new limits on gun
ownership. Many pro-gun voices, including some Republican
contenders for the White House, said the new laws would not have
stopped the rampage.
"It's another tragic reminder that here in America it's way
too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on a gun," said
Obama.
The New York Times, in its first front-page editorial in
nearly a century, said it was "a moral outrage and a national
disgrace" that the sort of firearms used in the attack were
readily available.
"These are weapons of war, barely modified and deliberately
marketed as tools of macho vigilantism and even insurrection,"
the newspaper said.
Its publisher, Arthur Sulzberger Jr, said the editorial was
intended "to deliver a strong and visible statement of
frustration and anguish about our country's inability to come to
terms with the scourge of guns."
But Republican White House frontrunner Donald Trump
dismissed the call for action.
"People in this country and the world need protection,"
Trump said in Iowa before a campaign event. "If you look at
Paris, they didn't have guns and they were slaughtered. If you
look at California, they didn't have guns and they were
slaughtered."
