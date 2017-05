A Sheriff's Office Crime Scene investigator unloads equipment at the scene of the investigation around an SUV in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON Investigators have no evidence Islamic State knew the two alleged shooters in the San Bernardino, California, rampage and no evidence from their home suggests any substantive connection to a foreign terror organisation, a U.S. government source said on Friday.

The source said there was nothing to suggest the militant Islamic group "even knew who they were."

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)