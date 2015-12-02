WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday called for a bipartisan effort "at every level of government" to address mass shootings, such as the one that injured as many as 20 people in San Bernardino, California.

"We don't yet know what the motives of the shooters are, but what we do know is there are steps we can take to make Americans safer and that we should come together in a bipartisan basis at every level of government to make these rare as opposed to normal," he told CBS News.

"We should never think that this is something that just happens in the ordinary course of events, because it doesn't happen with the same frequency in other countries," he said.

