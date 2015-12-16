U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about counter-terrorism and the United States fight against Islamic State during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will travel on Friday to San Bernardino, California, the site of the Dec. 2 shooting by a radicalise Muslim couple that claimed 14 lives, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama will meet privately with families of the victims, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, reprising the role of "consoler-in-chief" that he has often played after mass shootings during his presidency.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes U.S.-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his Pakistani-born wife Tashfeen Malik, 29, were inspired but not directed by Islamic State militants to open fire on Farook's co-workers.

The attack has made Americans increasingly nervous about their security. Obama has since worked to explain to Americans his strategy for combating Islamic State and preventing further attacks.

Obama has also renewed his call to make it harder for criminals and militants to get guns through tougher laws, and his aides have been working on new measures he can take using his own authority to tighten access.

His visit to San Bernardino would be "patterned after" a similar trip to Roseburg, Oregon, in October where he met for about an hour with families of victims of a shooting at a community college there, Earnest said.

Obama will stop in San Bernardino on his way to Hawaii, where he will spend the holidays with his family.

