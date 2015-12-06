By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| MULTAN, Pakistan
MULTAN, Pakistan Dec 6 Pakistani security
forces appeared to be trying to dampen down reporting this
weekend on the background of Tashfeen Malik, who mounted an
attack alongside her husband that killed 14 people in
California.
Three professors at Malik's university said they had been
advised not to talk to the media, while men claiming to be from
Pakistan's security agencies told reporters to drop their
investigations into her background on pain of arrest.
An official at the interior ministry later said this was due
to a "misunderstanding".
U.S. authorities are treating last Wednesday's mass shooting
in San Bernardino as an "act of terrorism". Malik, 29, and
husband Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, were killed two hours later in a
shootout with police.
The Iraq- and Syria-based Islamic State jihadist group has
claimed the couple as its followers, although it has not said it
was in contact with them or that it directed the attack.
Malik was born in Pakistan but spent most of her life in
Saudi Arabia before she came to the United States to marry her
husband, a U.S. citizen. She had a degree in pharmacy from a
university in Pakistan's central city of Multan.
On Sunday, three professors at Bahauddin Zakariya
University, which Malik attended, said they had been instructed
by security agencies not to speak to reporters.
One, who asked not to be named, said security officials
visited the university on Saturday and removed records and
pictures of Tashfeen.
"She was a very reserved person, a very quiet girl, she kept
to herself," the professor said. "I could have never imagined
she was capable of something like this. And there was nothing on
the surface to suggest she had such extremist tendencies."
"I think this change in her mind, whenever it happened, must
be very recent. The girl I remember ... she could not have the
guts to do this."
Another former professor said he did not remember her at
all. "She was probably not someone who stood out, academically
or otherwise," he said.
UNSPECIFIED OFFENCES
Men claiming to be from security agencies, but who refused
to provide identification, also sought to discourage Reuters
from further reporting on Malik's background, threatening
journalists with arrest for unspecified offences.
"Whether you consider this a request or a dictation (order),
I would advise you not to pursue this story," one said.
Tim Craig, a reporter from the Washington Post, tweeted that
police had prevented him from leaving his hotel in Multan.
"I've lost track of how many different security/intel
officials I've had to talk to, copy my passport, etc in past 17
hours - think 12 to 16," he tweeted.
Reuters was eventually allowed to continue reporting with a
police escort provided for security reasons.
An interior ministry official later told Reuters the
situation had been the result of a misunderstanding by
over-enthusiastic local police.
"This is not our policy. We have nothing to hide, and we
want to facilitate journalists," the official, who did not wish
to be named, said.
Several security officials said the restrictions on the
press were partly due to Pakistani fears that the country would
be blamed for Malik's actions.
"Pakistan has nothing to do with this but it will be used to
malign Pakistan. So of course we have to care about how this is
being seen and reported," one official said.
On Sunday, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said Pakistan
was willing to give any assistance that the United States
required to investigate Malik, and highlighted that she spent
most of her life in Saudi Arabia.
"Such acts of terrorism which take place across the world
bring a bad name to Islam," he said. "You cannot blame the
religion and the nation due to the personal actions of one
person."
(Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in KARACHI; Writing
by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Richard
Balmforth)