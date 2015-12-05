LOS ANGELES Dec 5 A package addressed to the
Southern California home of the couple who amassed pipe bombs
and shot to death 14 people in San Bernardino was inspected on
Friday and determined to pose no threat, the local police chief
said on Twitter.
A United Parcel Service driver noticed the package
was addressed to the couple's Redlands home and as a precaution
the driver returned to a UPS facility, San Bernardino Police
Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter.
Police were notified and arrangements were made to have a
bomb squad unit inspect the parcel, Burguan said, later adding
in a follow-up post, "item was safe, posed no threat."
The Redlands couple, Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen
Malik, 29, shot to death 14 people at a county government
holiday party in nearby San Bernardino on Wednesday and died
hours later in a shootout with police. The FBI has said it is
investigating the attack as an "act of terrorism."
The couple had amassed a dozen pipe bombs at their Redlands
townhouse and police also found bomb-making equipment there,
authorities have previously said.
Burguan in his posts on Twitter did not indicate what the
package contained or how long ago it was ordered. The parcel
came from a reputable vendor, he said.
A San Bernardino police supervisor was not available for
additional comment early on Saturday.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Toby Chopra)