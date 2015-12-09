Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
Syed Farook, one of the two shooters involved in last week's massacre in San Bernardino, California, and a neighbour, Enrique Marquez, were involved in an attack plot in 2012, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.