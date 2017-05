FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the attack in Redlands, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON Accused California shooter Tashfeen Malik did not come to authorities' attention while living in Saudi Arabia, a source close to the Saudi government told Reuters on Friday.

The source said Malik, 27, was not on any Saudi law enforcement or terrorism watchlist, and authorities had no reason to believe she was involved with extremist groups.

(Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Andrew Hay)