(Repeats Dec 5 story with no change to text)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 Facebook, Google and
Twitter are stepping up efforts to combat online propaganda and
recruiting by Islamic militants, but the Internet companies are
doing it quietly to avoid the perception that they are helping
the authorities police the Web.
On Friday, Facebook Inc said it took down a profile
that the company believed belonged to San Bernardino shooter
Tashfeen Malik, who with her husband is accused of killing 14
people in a mass shooting that the FBI is investigating as an
"act of terrorism."
Just a day earlier, the French prime minister and European
Commission officials met separately with Facebook, Google
, Twitter Inc and other companies to demand
faster action on what the commission called "online terrorism
incitement and hate speech."
The Internet companies described their policies as
straightforward: they ban certain types of content in accordance
with their own terms of service, and require court orders to
remove or block anything beyond that. Anyone can report, or
flag, content for review and possible removal.
But the truth is far more subtle and complicated. According
to former employees, Facebook, Google and Twitter all worry that
if they are public about their true level of cooperation with
Western law enforcement agencies, they will face endless demands
for similar action from countries around the world.
They also fret about being perceived by consumers as being
tools of the government. Worse, if the companies spell out
exactly how their screening works, they run the risk that
technologically savvy militants will learn more about how to
beat their systems.
"If they knew what magic sauce went into pushing content
into the newsfeed, spammers or whomever would take advantage of
that," said a security expert who had worked at both Facebook
and Twitter, who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
One of the most significant yet least understood aspects of
the propaganda issue is the range of ways in which social media
companies deal with government officials.
Facebook, Google and Twitter say they do not treat
government complaints differently from citizen complaints,
unless the government obtains a court order. The trio are among
a growing number that publish regular transparency reports
summarizing the number of formal requests from officials about
content on their sites.
But there are workarounds, according to former employees,
activists and government officials.
A key one is for officials or their allies to complain that
a threat, hate speech or celebration of violence violates the
company's terms of service, rather than any law. Such content
can be taken down within hours or minutes, and without the paper
trail that would go with a court order.
"It is commonplace for federal authorities to directly
contact Twitter and ask for assistance, rather than going
through formal channels," said an activist who has helped get
numerous accounts disabled.
In the San Bernardino case, Facebook said it took down
Malik's profile, established under an alias, for violating its
community standards, which prohibit praise or promotion of "acts
of terror." The spokesman said there was pro-Islamic State
content on the page but declined to elaborate.
ACTIVISTS MOBILIZE
Some well-organized online activists have also had success
getting social media sites to remove content.
A French-speaking activist using the Twitter alias NageAnon
said he helped get rid of thousands of YouTube videos by
spreading links of clear cases of policy violations and
enlisting other volunteers to report them.
"The more it gets reported, the more it will get reviewed
quickly and treated as an urgent case," he said in a Twitter
message to Reuters.
A person familiar with YouTube's operations said that
company officials tend to quickly review videos that generate a
high number of complaints relative to the number of views.
Relying on numbers can lead to other kinds of problems.
Facebook suspended or restricted the accounts of many
pro-Western Ukrainians after they were accused of hate speech by
multiple Russian-speaking users in what appeared to be a
coordinated campaign, said former Facebook security staffer Nick
Bilogorskiy, a Ukrainian immigrant who helped some of those
accounts win appeals. He said the complaints have leveled off.
A similar campaign attributed to Vietnamese officials at
least temporarily blocked content by government critics,
activists said.
Facebook declined to discuss these cases.
What law enforcement, politicians and some activists would
really like is for Internet companies to stop banned content
from being shared in the first place. But that would pose a
tremendous technological challenge, as well as an enormous
policy shift, former executives said.
Some child pornography can be blocked because the technology
companies have access to a database that identifies previously
known images. A similar type of system is in place for
copyrighted music.
There is no database for videos of violent acts, and the
same footage that might violate a social network's terms of
service if uploaded by an anonymous militant might pass if it
were part of a news broadcast.
Nicole Wong, who previously served as the White House's
deputy chief technology officer, said tech companies would be
reluctant to create a database of jihadists videos, even if it
could be kept current enough to be relevant, for fear that
repressive governments would demand such set-ups to pre-screen
any content they do not like.
"Technology companies are rightfully cautious because they
are global players, and if they build it for one purpose they
don't get to say it can't be used for anything else," said Wong,
a former Twitter and Google legal executive.
"If you build it, they will come - it will also be used in
China to stop dissidents."
TRUSTED FLAGGER
There have been some formal policy changes. Twitter revised
its abuse policy to ban indirect threats of violence, in
addition to direct threats, and has dramatically improved its
speed for handling abuse requests, a spokesman said.
"Across the board we respond to requests more quickly, and
it's safe to say government requests are in that bunch," the
spokesman said.
Facebook said it banned this year any content praising
terrorists.
Google's YouTube has expanded a little-known "Trusted
Flagger" program, allowing groups ranging from a British
anti-terror police unit to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human
rights organization, to flag large numbers of videos as
problematic and get immediate action.
A Google spokeswoman declined to say how many trusted
flaggers there were, but said the vast majority were individuals
chosen based on their past accuracy in identifying content that
violated YouTube's policies. No U.S. government agencies were
part of the program, though some non-profit U.S. entities have
joined in the past year, she said.
"There's no Wizard of Oz syndrome. We send stuff in and we
get an answer," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, head of the
Wiesenthal Center's Digital Terrorism and Hate project.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Tiffany Wu)