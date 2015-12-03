Police officers and their vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Redlands, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. The armed couple who were suspected of killing 14 people in a mass shooting in California and were later slain in a shootout with police were identified by authorities on Wednesday as Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, described as a possibly married or engaged.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Farook was a U.S.-born county employee who had attended a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center, a social services agency, and later returned to open fire on the celebration.

The chief said Farook and Malik were believed to be the only shooters involved in the rampage, which ranks as the deadliest burst of U.S. gun violence since the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Burguan said the motive for the shooting remained unclear.

