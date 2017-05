A Los Angeles Metro Police officer stands watch on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter in Los Angeles, California June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles police have sent a bomb squad to a location in the suburb of Culver City, where a car believed to belong to UCLA shooter Mainak Sarkar was found on Friday, LAPD spokeswoman Liliana Preciado said.

Sarkar shot to death his estranged wife in Minnesota and a professor at UCLA before killing himself, police have said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Chris Reese)