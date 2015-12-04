The San Bernardino County Coroner on Thursday released the names of the 14 victims, ranging in age from 26 to 60, of Wednesday's shooting rampage in California.

“This shooting has caused each victims family, friends and co-workers, along with the first responders, to suffer an enormous personal tragedy. We must stand strong and offer support to each individual affected by this senseless attack”, said Sheriff John McMahon.

The victims were listed as living in the area around San Bernardino.Victims: Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles

Bennetta Bet-Badal, 46, Rialto

Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto

Isaac Amanios, 60, Fontana

Larry Kaufman, 42, Rialto

Harry Bowman, 46, Upland

Yvette Velasco, 27, Fontana

Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley

Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa

Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton

Tin Nguyen, 31, Santa Ana

Juan Espinoza, 50, Highland

Damian Meins, 58, Riverside

Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead

