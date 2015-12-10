Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. REUTERS/US Customs and Border Protection/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON A U.S. interagency group has launched a review of the K-1 fiancée visa program after concerns arose about possible irregularities in how California shooter Tashfeen Malik obtained her visa, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the review, which is being conducted by the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, was in an early stage. One State Department official said participants were discussing expectations and setting goals.

U.S. officials have said the FBI is examining whether there were irregularities in how Malik was granted her visa.

