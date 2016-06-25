An artist rendering of the 'Skyslide' attraction, an outdoor glass slide positioned close to 1,000 feet above downtown Los Angeles, California, is shown in this image released by OUE Skyspace on March 2, 2016. REUTERS/OUE Skyspace/Handout via Reuters

Sandra Brown, 40, rides the Skyslide on the 69th and 70th floors of the U.S. Bank Tower which is attached to the OUE Skyspace LA observation deck in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) above the streets of downtown Los Angeles, a glass slide on the outside of the 70th floor of the city's tallest building is preparing to welcome the brave.

The Skyslide, on the 73-floor U.S. Bank Tower, will open to the public on Saturday and allow thrill seekers to slide 45 feet (14 meters) to an outdoor platform on the 69th floor.

According to the building's owner, Singapore-based OUE Ltd., the glass on the fully enclosed slide is only 1 1/4 inches (3.2 cm) thick, but can withstand hurricane-force winds and even a powerful earthquake.

