SACRAMENTO, Calif. Nov 9 Snow and rain brought
an autumn respite in Northern California from the state's
devastating drought on Monday, with up to 12 inches (30 cm) of
snow forecast for the Sierra Nevada mountains, raising hopes for
a strong ski season and a replenished snowpack.
The drought, now in its fourth year, has ravaged the state's
majestic mountains, contributing to the deaths of millions of
pine trees and leaving the state last year with its lowest
levels of snow in 500 years.
But a series of storms over the past week have begun to
moisten the state's lower elevations and brought enough snow to
the Sierra to prompt several ski resorts to make plans to open
early.
"This is the third storm that's rolled through and we're in
early November so this is fantastic," said Michael Reitzell,
president of the California Ski Industry Association. "Everyone
in California is excited to see rain but the fact that it is
also falling in the form of snow in the mountains is fantastic."
Last year, dry conditions forced several ski resorts to close
early, and some smaller ski areas were not able to open at all.
"We've already received about three feet (one meter) of snow
overall this season," said Pete Sonntag, who runs the Tahoe
resorts owned by Vail Resorts, Inc. Two locations, Heavenly and
Northstar, will open early on Nov. 14, he said in a statement.
The snowpack, which melts in the spring to fill the streams
and lakes that provide water for homes and farms, and habitat
for fish and migratory birds, was near zero percent of normal in
some places last year, a 500-year low.
The early storms do not mean that the drought is over. But
with the El Nino weather condition expected to bring storms
during the winter, scientists have said there may be some
improvement in the state's condition.
Last week, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
experts said that the portion of the state experiencing the
worst form of drought had shrunk slightly, thanks to earlier
storms.
On Monday, the National Weather Service predicted snow
accumulation of up to 12 inches (30 cm) in higher elevations
around Lake Tahoe, with snow showers continuing on and off
throughout the morning on Tuesday.
At lower elevations, rain fell in parts of Northern
California throughout the day on Monday, with showers and
thunderstorms predicted for the Sacramento area into the evening
and overnight.
