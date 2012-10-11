SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Support among likely
California voters for Governor Jerry Brown's tax measure on the
November ballot has dipped below 50 percent for the first time
as they learn more about it and advertising against it takes a
toll, according to survey results released on Thursday.
The survey for the California Business Roundtable and
Pepperdine University's School of Public Policy found 49.5
percent of likely voters supporting the measure, compared with
57.5 percent who said they backed it when surveyed in late
September.
The latest survey found 41.7 percent of likely voters
opposing the measure and 8.8 percent unsure of how they will
vote on it, compared with 35.3 percent who opposed it and 7.2
percent who said they were uncertain in the previous survey for
the business group and school.
Advertising against the measure has weakened support for it
along with increased awareness of its specifics, said Jeff
Harrelson, a partner with M4 Strategies, the firm that conducted
the online surveys.
"Voters are paying attention and they're seeing the
advertising, specifically the 'no' advertising, which was slow
to get up and running," Harrelson said.
The measure, Proposition 30, would raise California's sales
tax along with personal income tax rates on the wealthy.
If voters reject the measure, the state government may
impose spending cuts that would strike hard at education
programs to maintain a balanced budget.
In addition to preventing cuts in the short term, the
measure would raise revenue to bolster the state's general fund
in future years. The measure would raise about $6 billion
annually.
Brown's measure faces competition from another tax measure
advanced by a wealthy Los Angeles civil rights attorney.
That measure, Proposition 38, would raise personal income
tax rates on annual earnings on all but the poorest Californians
to raise money for school spending and early childhood programs
and to repay state debt.
Opposition to Proposition 38 has increased since late last
month, according to the latest survey for the California
Business Roundtable and Pepperdine University's School of Public
Policy.
The survey found 45.9 percent of likely voters opposing the
measure, up from 43.1 percent in late September. Support for the
measure is down, with 41.9 percent in favor compared with 44.9
percent late last month. Just over 12 percent of voters are
uncertain about the measure, little changed from late last
month.