WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Transportation
Department said on Monday it will release grant funds for a
project to electrify a northern California commuter rail system.
In February, the Transportation Department withheld a $647
million grant for the San Carlos Peninsula Corridor
Electrification, or Caltrain, project, from San Francisco to San
Jose to allow a review by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
California Governor Jerry Brown said in February the project
would allow the state to "run more trains, cut commute times,
save fuels costs, improve air quality, reduce noise and ease
congestion."
The agreement releases $100 million that Congress approved
to electrify the 51-mile line, and Senator Kamala Harris of
California said it commits the government "to prioritize an
additional $408 million" for the project in future years.
Caltrain has about 65,000 daily riders and transports many
workers throughout Silicon Valley. The Transportation Department
did not immediately confirm how much in funds it is approving.
